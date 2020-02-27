Harry N. Pefanis Acquires 30,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PAA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 8,249,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after acquiring an additional 774,263 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 844,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,930,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,625,000 after acquiring an additional 70,903 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PAA. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

