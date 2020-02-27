Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 433,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

HBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

