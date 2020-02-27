Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Hasbro stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,624. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 534.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

