Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at SunTrust Banks

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAS. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.47.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.06. 61,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,624. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. Janus Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 512.8% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 680,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,070,000 after buying an additional 569,194 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.