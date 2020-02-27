Hashgard (GARD) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02572140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00217730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.