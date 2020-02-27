Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSTG traded down GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 166.20 ($2.19). 1,622,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. Hastings Group has a 1-year low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.38 ($2.60).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

