Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €51.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of JST opened at €30.10 ($35.00) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $454.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. JOST Werke has a 52-week low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 52-week high of €39.60 ($46.05).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

