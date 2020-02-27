Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,684 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.66. 17,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,497. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HE. Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

