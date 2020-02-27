Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 30th total of 210,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Robert Getz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $671,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,601 shares of company stock valued at $394,759. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $326.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.66. Haynes International has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

