HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Down 17.2% This Week

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Bitlish and Exmo. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $401,015.00 and approximately $34,643.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00502164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.24 or 0.06521182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027603 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011160 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Bitlish and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

