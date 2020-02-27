HC Wainwright Lowers Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Price Target to $9.00

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 228.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNLO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,932. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.