HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HCI opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $364.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCI. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

