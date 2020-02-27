H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,025 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services comprises 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.76% of H&E Equipment Services worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $870.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

