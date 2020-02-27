Head to Head Analysis: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) vs. Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AllianceBernstein and Westwood Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 0 3 0 3.00 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.36%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 6.78% 16.40% 16.39% Westwood Holdings Group 7.03% 5.18% 4.39%

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. AllianceBernstein pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Westwood Holdings Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Westwood Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.52 billion 0.85 $238.56 million $2.52 12.11 Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 2.70 $5.91 million N/A N/A

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats AllianceBernstein on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

