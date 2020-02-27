Head-To-Head Comparison: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) & RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Iron Mountain and RAIT Financial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 2 2 3 0 2.14 RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus price target of $31.23, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and RAIT Financial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 2.10 $267.38 million $2.29 13.62 RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. RAIT Financial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and RAIT Financial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 6.27% 15.46% 1.80% RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iron Mountain beats RAIT Financial Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

