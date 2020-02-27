Head-To-Head Comparison: Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) vs. Mercury General (NASDAQ:MCY)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Mercury General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxbridge Re and Mercury General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercury General 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mercury General has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Mercury General’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercury General is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -292.28% -82.68% -65.58% Mercury General 8.06% 8.13% 2.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Mercury General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $3.81 million 2.12 -$5.75 million N/A N/A Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.64 $320.09 million $2.60 17.70

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

Mercury General beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

