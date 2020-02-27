Head-To-Head Comparison: Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) vs. Vitro Diagnostics (NASDAQ:VODG)

Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vitro Diagnostics alerts:

88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vitro Diagnostics and Spark Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Therapeutics 0 4 0 0 2.00

Spark Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $114.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Spark Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spark Therapeutics is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Vitro Diagnostics has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Spark Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Spark Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.59 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82

Vitro Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Therapeutics.

Summary

Vitro Diagnostics beats Spark Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitro Diagnostics Company Profile

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitro Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitro Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.