Head to Head Contrast: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) versus HSBC (NASDAQ:HSBC)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and HSBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.55 $21.03 million $1.20 10.13 HSBC $56.10 billion 2.58 $6.06 billion $3.90 9.15

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp. HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 16.05% 10.58% 0.75% HSBC 10.64% 7.13% 0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BCB Bancorp and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 HSBC 4 1 5 1 2.27

HSBC has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Given HSBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than BCB Bancorp.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HSBC pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HSBC beats BCB Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers in the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. As of January 14, 2019, the company operated approximately 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

