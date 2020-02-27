Head-To-Head Contrast: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) versus Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $119.86 million 4.36 $21.43 million $1.16 11.09 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 2.34 $87.86 million $2.27 5.32

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 13.75% 4.55% 1.54% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 18.28% 17.71% 3.76%

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Whitestone REIT pays out 98.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Whitestone REIT and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 1 1 0 1.75

Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.78%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.99%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Whitestone REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. As of December 31, 2018, Whitestone's total shareholder return ranks #2 of 17, #1 of 17, and #2 of 16, of the U.S. public shopping center REITs for the one-year, three-year, and five-year periods, respectively.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million shoppers annually. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

