Head to Head Review: Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and Sorl Auto Parts (NYSE:SORL)

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Sorl Auto Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard 1.95% -1.12% -0.38% Sorl Auto Parts 4.32% 10.21% 2.89%

Volatility & Risk

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorl Auto Parts has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Sorl Auto Parts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $3.11 billion 0.10 $107.77 million ($0.19) -93.95 Sorl Auto Parts $468.05 million 0.18 $12.74 million $1.23 3.50

Cooper-Standard has higher revenue and earnings than Sorl Auto Parts. Cooper-Standard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorl Auto Parts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cooper-Standard and Sorl Auto Parts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 1 2 1 0 2.00 Sorl Auto Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cooper-Standard currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.67%. Given Cooper-Standard’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than Sorl Auto Parts.

Summary

Sorl Auto Parts beats Cooper-Standard on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.