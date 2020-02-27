Head-To-Head Review: Fastly (FSLY) vs. The Competition

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is one of 212 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fastly to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fastly and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fastly Competitors 2215 9907 17396 929 2.56

Fastly currently has a consensus target price of $25.61, indicating a potential upside of 23.80%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Fastly Competitors -6.15% -90.40% -5.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastly and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million N/A -29.56 Fastly Competitors $2.09 billion $336.82 million 43.40

Fastly’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fastly beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

