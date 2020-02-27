Head-To-Head Survey: Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) versus Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dxi Energy has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Dxi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Natural Gas 15.25% 24.08% 5.97% Dxi Energy -913.86% N/A -405.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Dxi Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Natural Gas $53.05 million 0.62 $8.40 million N/A N/A Dxi Energy $1.35 million 3.75 -$8.97 million N/A N/A

Carbon Natural Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Dxi Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carbon Natural Gas and Dxi Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Dxi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carbon Natural Gas beats Dxi Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Dxi Energy Company Profile

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Dejour Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Energy Inc. in October 2015. DXI Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

