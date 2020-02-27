Head-To-Head Survey: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) & eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Everbridge and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 3 10 0 2.77 eGain 0 0 5 0 3.00

Everbridge currently has a consensus target price of $103.09, indicating a potential downside of 3.36%. eGain has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. Given eGain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eGain is more favorable than Everbridge.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $200.88 million 17.94 -$52.25 million ($1.22) -87.43 eGain $67.23 million 4.20 $4.17 million $0.16 57.56

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -26.01% -20.87% -9.11% eGain 6.87% 19.96% 6.70%

Risk & Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Everbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eGain beats Everbridge on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; consulting services, including implementation, custom solution development, and systems integration services; and education services, such as training programs, as well as online tutorial modules. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the healthcare, retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

