Head-To-Head Survey: National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) versus Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBS)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 18.78% 18.31% 0.83% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 17.73% 6.67% 0.41%

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 1 2 1 0 2.00 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 3 5 5 0 2.15

National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Risk and Volatility

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $9.04 billion 2.03 $1.70 billion N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 1.32 $4.52 billion $0.66 7.44

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

