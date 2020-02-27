Head to Head Survey: NI (NASDAQ:NODK) & W. R. Berkley (NASDAQ:WRB)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NI and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 9.42% 7.98% 4.61% W. R. Berkley 8.63% 10.66% 2.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NI and W. R. Berkley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $212.37 million 1.50 $31.08 million N/A N/A W. R. Berkley $7.90 billion 1.72 $681.94 million $3.03 24.44

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Risk & Volatility

NI has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NI and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A W. R. Berkley 2 2 3 0 2.14

W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.51%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than NI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats NI on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, professional liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products, as well as coverages for technology, ambulatory surgery centers, chiropractors, and concierge physicians; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; pollution liability and coverages to contractors, consultants, and owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime-related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

