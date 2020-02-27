Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

ASX:HLS traded up A$0.33 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$3.09 ($2.19). 4,514,973 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.00. Healius has a fifty-two week low of A$2.61 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.32 ($2.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59.

Get Healius alerts:

Healius Company Profile

Healius Limited provides various services and facilities to general practitioners, dentists, physiotherapists, specialists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Pathology, Medical Centres, and Imaging. The company offers diagnostic imaging services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, MRI, positron emission tomography, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine services; and medical laboratory and pathology services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.