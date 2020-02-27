HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00027915 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $716.90 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007189 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004249 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000614 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00039624 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.