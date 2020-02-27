Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 30th total of 321,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 208,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,251. The company has a market cap of $399.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

