Helen Kurincic Acquires 9,000 Shares of McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) insider Helen Kurincic bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.97 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of A$107,748.00 ($76,417.02).

Shares of ASX:MMS traded down A$0.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$11.09 ($7.87). 372,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,408. McMillan Shakespeare Limited has a 1 year low of A$11.01 ($7.81) and a 1 year high of A$16.97 ($12.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of A$14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.16 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. McMillan Shakespeare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.98%.

McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, vehicle leasing administration, fleet management, and retail financial services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

