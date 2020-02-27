Helical (LON:HLCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Helical to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 479.95 ($6.31) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 420.67. Helical has a 1-year low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 540 ($7.10). The firm has a market cap of $587.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

In other news, insider Tim Murphy acquired 327 shares of Helical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

