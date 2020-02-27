Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at SunTrust Banks

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

