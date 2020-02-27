HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

HENKY stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.72. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

HENKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HENKEL AG & CO/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.