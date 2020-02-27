Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 149.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

