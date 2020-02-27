Herc (NYSE:HRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Herc had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HRI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.43. 449,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,280. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. Herc has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Get Herc alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.