Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 30th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 58,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,813. The company has a market cap of $621.16 million, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.