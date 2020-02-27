Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Herman Miller worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 22.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 338.4% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

NASDAQ MLHR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.71. 3,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,098. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.