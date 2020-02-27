HEX (HEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.49 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $18.49 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00040018 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00435969 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001416 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011292 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012490 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001754 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008208 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 73,875,576,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.