Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up about 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hexcel worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

