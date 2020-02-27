Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.84 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $2,689.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00494467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.15 or 0.06386960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00027671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011329 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

