HiCoin Trading 56.7% Lower This Week (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $389,626.00 and $3.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

