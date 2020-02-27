Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 30th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HIL opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Hill International has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $191.51 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Hill International news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $40,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

