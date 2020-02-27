Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Hill-Rom has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Hill-Rom has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of HRC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,426. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $93.88 and a 1-year high of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

