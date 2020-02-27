Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 391,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,320,000 after acquiring an additional 183,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,839. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $101.45.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.