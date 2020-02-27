Hologic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,035 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,748% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,955. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $6,526,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 435,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,733,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,777,000 after buying an additional 261,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

