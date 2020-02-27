Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities (ASX:HMC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities (ASX:HMC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
Shares of ASX:HMC traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching A$3.87 ($2.74). 168,617 shares of the company traded hands.
Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities Company Profile
Home Consortium Limited owns, develops, and operates real estate properties in Australia. Its property portfolio consists of 30 centers in 5 states under the HomeCo brand name. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Double Bay, Australia.
