Home Depot Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.05. 5,331,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.15. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after acquiring an additional 136,550 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

