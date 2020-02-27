Home Depot Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.05. 5,331,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.15. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after acquiring an additional 136,550 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

