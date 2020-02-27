Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.73. 7,609,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.87 and a 200 day moving average of $227.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

