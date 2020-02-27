Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Home Depot stock traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,909. The company has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.15. Home Depot has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $247.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.