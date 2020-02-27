Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of HWEN stock remained flat at $$5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. Home Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

About Home Financial Bancorp

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

