Honest Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $332,754.00 and approximately $8,223.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.02582593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00129631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.